Gas Prices in Attala County– From One Extreme to the Other

In a week’s time, Attala County has gone from being one of the most expensive places in Mississippi to buy gas to one of the cheapest.  AAA says with prices at some stations now less than $4, the countywide average in Attala has dropped to just under $4.02, down more than 43 cents since July 5th.  Only eight other counties in the state have a lower average price.  The price drops have been smaller in other parts of the local area.  The auto club says gas is averaging $4.24 in Leake County and $4.25 in Neshoba County, down 10 to 15 cents in the past week.

