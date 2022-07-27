HomeLocalGrand Larceny and a Multitude of Dope Charges in Neshoba County

Grand Larceny and a Multitude of Dope Charges in Neshoba County

by

JOSHUA ANDREWS, 29, of Philadelphia, Serving Sentence, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

TERRY ATWOOD, 33, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, Felony Pursuit, NCSO.  Bond $0, $10,000.

 

TANNER BOLER, 20, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO.  Bond $15,000.

 

CHARLES ELI BOND, 19, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, No Insurance, MHP.  Bond $1,500, $800.

 

FRANKLIN BRADLEY, 19, of Lena, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, NCSO.  Bond $800, $0.

 

TUNTDRICK SANTORIO BURNSIDE, 33, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, Suspended Driver’s License, Failure to Appear, MHP.  Bond $1,500, $800, $0.

 

KRISTIN BROOKE BURRAGE, 37, of Philadelphia, Petit Larceny, Child Neglect, NCSO.  Bond $600, $800.

 

AMAYAH SHALAN CAMPBELL, 22, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Cocaine, Disorderly Conduct, DUI – 2nd, Resisting Arrest, Possession of Marijuana, Hold for Investigations, NCSO.  Bond $15,000, $15,000, $2,500, $600, $1,000, $0.

 

KALAH MARIE CLEMONS, 31, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

RODNEY ERIC COPELAND, 44, of Philadelphia, DUI – Other Substance.  Bond $1,500.

 

JUSTIN DORMAN, 32, of Philadelphia, Grand Larceny, Child Neglect, NCSO.  Bond $50,000, $800.

 

ARNOLD DOTSON, 57, of Philadelphia, Disorderly Conduct, NCSO.  Bond $600.

Submit a Comment

Related Articles

Suspicious People in Leake County Tuesday afternoon

Today at The Neshoba County Fair – Wednesday, July 27

DUIs and Multiple Felony Marijuana Arrests in Attala and Leake

Today at The Neshoba County Fair – Tuesday, July 26

Vehicle Burglary Suspects Arrested in Neshoba

Child dies in 4-wheeler wreck in Leake County

© Copyright 2022, Kicks96News.com by Boswell Media. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Skyrocket Radio.
Weather information provided by Weatherology.