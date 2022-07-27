Grand Larceny and a Multitude of Dope Charges in Neshoba County

JOSHUA ANDREWS, 29, of Philadelphia, Serving Sentence, NCSO. Bond $0.

TERRY ATWOOD, 33, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, Felony Pursuit, NCSO. Bond $0, $10,000.

TANNER BOLER, 20, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond $15,000.

CHARLES ELI BOND, 19, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, No Insurance, MHP. Bond $1,500, $800.

FRANKLIN BRADLEY, 19, of Lena, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, NCSO. Bond $800, $0.

TUNTDRICK SANTORIO BURNSIDE, 33, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, Suspended Driver’s License, Failure to Appear, MHP. Bond $1,500, $800, $0.

KRISTIN BROOKE BURRAGE, 37, of Philadelphia, Petit Larceny, Child Neglect, NCSO. Bond $600, $800.

AMAYAH SHALAN CAMPBELL, 22, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Cocaine, Disorderly Conduct, DUI – 2nd, Resisting Arrest, Possession of Marijuana, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $15,000, $15,000, $2,500, $600, $1,000, $0.

KALAH MARIE CLEMONS, 31, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0.

RODNEY ERIC COPELAND, 44, of Philadelphia, DUI – Other Substance. Bond $1,500.

JUSTIN DORMAN, 32, of Philadelphia, Grand Larceny, Child Neglect, NCSO. Bond $50,000, $800.

ARNOLD DOTSON, 57, of Philadelphia, Disorderly Conduct, NCSO. Bond $600.