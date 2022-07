Grand Larceny and Many DUI and Felony Possession Charges in Neshoba County

JAVARRIUS MIGUEL RICHMOND, 22, of Union, DUI – Other Substance, MHP. Bond $1,500.

REBECCA L ROGERS, 41, of Union, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond $15,000.

NICHOLAS RUSH, 27, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment, Failure to Appear X 2, Hold for Other Agency, MDOC. Bond $5,000, $0 X 2, $0.

AMANDA SEALES, 35, of Philadelphia, DUI – Other Substance, MHP. Bond $1,500.

TIFFANY LANE SHOEMAKE, 24, of Conehatta, Contempt of Court, Disorderly Conduct, Child Restraint Law, NCSO. Bond $0, $600, $800.

JODY RON SOLOMON, 54, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, Possession of Paraphernalia, PPD. Bond $10,000, $0, $0.

PAUL STEVENS, 56, of Kosciusko, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond $15,000.

RANDY TATUM, 57, of Union, Grand Larceny, NCSO. Bond $5,000.

XAVIER ANTWAN TRIPLETT, 24, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Shoplifting, NCSO. Bond $5,000, $600.

HOWARD TUBBY, 33, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0.

TUSKAHOMA LEE TUBBY, 35, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, Failure to Appear X 2, NCSO. Bond $0, $0 X 2.

AMANDA TURNER, 29, of Philadelphia, Disorderly Conduct. Bond $00.

MARCO WICKSON, 36, of Conehatta, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $320.

BRITTNEY WILLIAMS, 30, of Kosciusko, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance X 2, Felony Conspiracy to Commit a Crime, PPD. Bond $10,000 X 2, $20,000.

DELIA WILLIAMSON, 37, of Conehatta, DUI – 1st, NCSO. Bond $1,500.

JUSTIN WILLIS, 32, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, NCSO. Bond $1,500.

TIFFANIQUE W WILLIS, 29, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance X 3, NCSO. Bond $5,000 X 3.

TASHAREEYIA SHAUNIECE WINTERS, 19, of Kosciusko, DUI – Other Substance, No Insurance, Possession of Marijuana, MHP. Bond $1,500, $800, $800.