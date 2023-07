Grand Larceny and Many Felony Possession Arrests in Neshoba

MICHAEL BLAINE GILL, 24, of Gallion, AL, Hold for Other Agency. Bond $0.

MITCHELL GILMER, 38, of Brandon, Grand Larceny, NCSO. Bond $15,000.

JOHNNY CARMEN HERNANDEZ, 29, of Noxapater, Hold – Circuit Court, NCSO. Bond DENIED.

CARSON HOLT, 27, of West, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance X 2, NCSO. Bond $0 X 2.

DELVIN HOUSTON, 41, of Preston, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond $0.

BRIAN IRVIN, 38, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, Disorderly Conduct X 2, NCSO. Bond $0, $600 X 2.

DWAYNE JACOBSON, 48, of Conehatta, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $7,500, $0.

THERMON JOHNSON JR, 49, of Preston, Indictment, NCSO. Bond $0.

ERIC JOHNSTON, 39, of French Camp, Hold for Other Agency, NCSO. Bond $0.