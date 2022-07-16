Gunshots, an Assault and a Suspicious Vehicle in Neshoba

Friday, 7/16/22

3:26 a.m. – Neshoba Deputies checked on the reports of several gunshots being fired near Road 359.

7:27 a.m. – Neshoba Deputies responded to the report of a female who wanted to see deputies because she had been assaulted at another location but reported no injuries.

7:42 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies were dispatched to Hwy. 25 S near Road 2426 for the report of a disabled vehicle.

8:34 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies were asked to check out a suspicious vehicle parked outside a residence on Hwy. 21 S.