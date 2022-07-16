HomeLocalGunshots, an Assault and a Suspicious Vehicle in Neshoba

Gunshots, an Assault and a Suspicious Vehicle in Neshoba

by

 

Friday, 7/16/22

 

3:26 a.m. – Neshoba Deputies checked on the reports of several gunshots being fired near Road 359.

7:27 a.m. – Neshoba Deputies responded to the report of a female who wanted to see deputies because she had been assaulted at another location but reported no injuries.

7:42 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies were dispatched to Hwy. 25 S near Road 2426 for the report of a disabled vehicle.

8:34 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies were asked to check out a suspicious vehicle parked outside a residence on Hwy. 21 S.

 

 

Submit a Comment

Related Articles

Many Possession Charges and Felony Indictments in Neshoba Arrests

Suspicious Vehicles and a Domestic Disturbance in Neshoba

Lookout for an Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle in Neshoba

Bad Checks and Possession Charges in Neshoba Arrests

Random Shots Fired and a Motorcycle Accident With Injuries in Neshoba

Thefts Galore in Neshoba

© Copyright 2022, Kicks96News.com by Boswell Media. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Skyrocket Radio.
Weather information provided by Weatherology.