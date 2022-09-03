Gunshots and a Theft in Neshoba

Friday, 9/2/22

12:20 a.m. – Neshoba Deputies were asked to provide a female officer to assist with a traffic stop of two females on Road 383.

1:03 a.m. – Philadelphia Police responded to the report of gunshots from a passing black car on Ivy Street.

2:14 p.m. – Philadelphia Police were asked to perform a welfare check on a subject on King Avenue.

2:13 p.m. – Philadelphia Police were called to Wal-Mart on W Beacon Street for the report of a theft.

8:50 p.m. – Philadelphia Police checked on an unknown disturbance a the intersection of Holland Avenue and E Main Street.