Head-on Collision in Leake, Two in Hospital

Tuesday, May 31st, 2022

3:52 p.m. – Carthage Fire Department, Leake County Deputies, Emergency Medical Services, and MS HWY Patrol were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on HWY 35 South just outside the city limits near the Pearl River bridge. The collision was head-on, and one vehicle was overturned. Two people were injured and transported to the hospital.

5:24 p.m. – Leake County Deputies responded to a call reporting a disturbance that occurred at a residence on Hunter Road in the Lena area.

8:05 p.m. – Leake County Deputies were called to a residence on Dr. Brantley Road in the Madden area regarding a disturbance in progress there.