Heat Warning Continues Today

(Extreme heat warning shown in purple on map above)

 

The extreme heat warning continues for most of Mississippi today, including all of this area.  The National Weather Service says the heat index this afternoon could go as high as 120 in some places although it’s forecasting 110 in Durant and Carthage and 108 in Kosciusko and Philadelphia.   In Greenville yesterday, at one point, it felt like it was slightly above 120 and in Columbus the heat index hit 119.  Air temperatures reached the triple digits in a few locations including Greenwood at 102, Greenville at 101 and Jackson at 100.

