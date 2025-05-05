High Speed Chase Ends in Arrest Sunday in Leake

A person was arrested Sunday evening following a high-speed chase involving Choctaw Police and Leake County Sheriff’s Deputies.

The pursuit began when Choctaw officers attempted a traffic stop, and the suspect fled westbound on Hwy 16 toward Leake County.

Leake Deputies joined the chase as the vehicle diverted onto River Road in Edinburg, then continued on various rural roads including Ebenezer Road and Harmony Community Road.

Law enforcement deployed a spike strip to disable the vehicle which was successful, but the suspect continued to flee, reaching speeds up to 95 mph on Galilee Road.

The chase ended on Hwy 488 near Collier Ferry Road, where the suspect was evaluated by EMS, then taken into custody and booked into the Leake County Correctional Facility.

We will update you here when the identity of the driver and their charges have been released.