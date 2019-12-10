Holiday fire safety and prevention

According to the American Red Cross, on average, nearly 47,000 fires occur nationally during the winter holidays.

Live Christmas trees, overheated lights and space heaters are some of the bigger culprits when it comes to holiday fires.

Philadelphia Fire Department Battalion Chief Carroll Mewbourn said there are a few fire safety tips you can follow that will make you less likely to become a victim, during the most wonderful time of the year.

“Make sure you don’t plug in too much. Check your smoke detectors. Make sure they’re working. If you have family coming, to visit make sure they know your escape plan and where to meet up. That’s really important,” said Mewbourn.

The American Red Cross also says, on average, holiday fires claim more than 500 lives and cause more than 2,000 injuries.