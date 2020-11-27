Homestead for the Holidays is coming. The Mississippi Ag Museum will host the event on Thursday & Friday, December 10th & 11th between 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm.

The event will offer sampler breakfast for supper, story time with Mrs. Claus and the opportunity to get your picture made with Santa and Rudolph! Small Town will be opened with demonstrations at the Fortenberry-Parkman Farmstead which will provide a glimpse of Christmas during the late 1800s. Carousel and train rides will be available as well as hands on historic crafts, and live music throughout the grounds.

Homestead for the Holidays is sponsored in part by the Mississippi Egg Marketing Board, the Mississippi Beef Council, Cal-Maine Foods Inc. and Visit Jackson. For more information please call 601.432.4500 or email us at [email protected].