Human Remains Found in Leake County

Human skeletal remains were discovered by loggers working on Block Church Rd. in Leake County on Monday, January 30th.

Leake County Deputies were dispatched to the scene and were led by the loggers to the edge of a wood-line approximately 250 feet east of Block Church Rd.

An investigator with the Leake County Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene, evidence was collected, and Leake County Coroner, Earl Adams was called to collect the remains.

DNA testing is being done on the remains in hopes of making a positive identification.