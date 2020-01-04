Hunter 1, rattlesnake 0 after scary encounter in Holmes County deer stand

A Holmes County hunter says he was trapped in his deer stand when a rattlesnake joined him there last month, but the snake ended up the loser.

Mack Ginn of Lexington told USA Today.com that he had been in his stand for two hours before he heard or saw the snake.

“I was In a ground blind with a wooden pallet for a floor,” Ginn said in a Facebook post. “I had been there since 6am…. He started rattling at 7:45 and had been under my feet in the pallet the whole time.”

Ginn ended up jumping into his chair, holding his deer rifle.

He fired at the snake and missed, but hit it in the head with his second shot.

Ginn says he was left with a dead snake, ringing ears and plans to upgrade the blind’s flooring. (AP)