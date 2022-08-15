In 10 Years, Mississippi Has Gotten 5 Per Cent Fatter

(Photo: CDC)

Mississippi may still have the highest rate of obesity—but some states are getting fatter, faster. An analysis of county health rankings by the strength training website BarBend.com shows that Mississippi’s obesity rate has climbed from 36 per cent to 41 per cent in the last ten years. And while an increase of five percentage points is high, states like Arizona, West Virginia and New Mexico have gone up more, even though they still rank lower than Mississippi.

And within this state, only two counties have actually seen a decrease in obesity since 2012—Greene and Marshall. In this part of central Mississippi, the study shows significant increases, with obesity up by seven percentage points in Attala and Leake counties and by eight in Neshoba County, with overall obesity rates above the state average– 45 per cent in Attala and 43 per cent in Leake and Neshoba.