HomeLocalIn 10 Years, Mississippi Has Gotten 5 Per Cent Fatter

In 10 Years, Mississippi Has Gotten 5 Per Cent Fatter

by

(Photo: CDC)

Mississippi may still have the highest rate of obesity—but some states are getting fatter, faster.   An analysis of county health rankings by the strength training website BarBend.com shows that Mississippi’s obesity rate has climbed from 36 per cent to 41 per cent in the last ten years.  And while an increase of five percentage points is high, states like Arizona, West Virginia and New Mexico have gone up more, even though they still rank lower than Mississippi.

And within this state, only two counties have actually seen a decrease in obesity since 2012—Greene and Marshall.   In this part of central Mississippi, the study shows significant increases, with obesity up by seven percentage points in Attala and Leake counties and by eight in Neshoba County, with overall obesity rates above the state average– 45 per cent in Attala and 43 per cent in Leake and Neshoba.

Submit a Comment

Related Articles

Commissioner Presley talks refund checks for Entergy Mississippi customers – How to get yours

Rental Assistance Program Ending in Mississippi

“New Phase” of Pandemic Being Seen in Mississippi

Several area communities receive Main Street Mississippi accreditation

Sailor Killed at Pearl Harbor Coming Home to Mississippi

Mississippi new laws: Tax cut, teacher pay raise, state song

© Copyright 2022, Kicks96News.com by Boswell Media. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Skyrocket Radio.
Weather information provided by Weatherology.