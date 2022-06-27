HomeLocalIntoxication, Suspicion and Confusion in Neshoba

Intoxication, Suspicion and Confusion in Neshoba

by

 

Sunday, 6/27/22

1:41 a.m. – Neshoba Deputies were called to the Silver Star Casino to help with a reportedly intoxicated patron at a gaming table.

4:19 a.m. – Neshoba Deputies responded to a call about a trespasser at a resident’s door on Road 157.

11:07 a.m. – Neshoba Deputies were asked to check on an elderly male at the Shell Station on Hwy. 16 who appeared to be confused.

8:00 p.m. – Philadelphia Police received a call about a suspicious teenager carrying an item and running down the road on Holland Avenue.

 

 

Submit a Comment

Related Articles

Noise Complaints, Disturbances and a McAccident in Neshoba

Child Neglect and Felony Possession Arrests in Neshoba

An Tractor Accident With Injuries and a Pair of Suspicious People in Neshoba

Rape, DUIs, and Petit Larceny in Neshoba Arrests

A Fire Alarm and a Fight in Neshoba

A Suspicious Vehicle and People in Neshoba

© Copyright 2022, Kicks96News.com by Boswell Media. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Skyrocket Radio.
Weather information provided by Weatherology.