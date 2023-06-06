HomeLeakeJuvenile Suspected in Argument Turned Shooting in Leake

Juvenile Suspected in Argument Turned Shooting in Leake

Leake County Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Sanders Lane in the Conway community on Saturday, June 3, 2023, when a caller reported that someone there had been shot.

Deputies were later notified that there was another gunshot victim.  Both individuals with gunshot wounds were taken to a hospital to be treated.

The shooting apparently occurred in a vehicle that was still parked in the roadway when officers arrived, and it is said to have stemmed from an argument over a radio. Multiple bullet holes were discovered in the vehicle as well as broken glass.

Deputies spoke to those on scene and the suspect was determined to be a juvenile.  The Leake County Sheriff’s Office is working on locating and arresting the juvenile.

