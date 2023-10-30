HomeAttalaKicks Picks Week 11 Winner Announced

Kicks Picks Week 11 Winner Announced

by
SHARE NOW

Week 11 of Kicks Picks saw a large group vying for the top spot, however, one entrant finished at the top.

Melvin Wooten wins the Football Friday Food Spot weekly prize, a gift certificate to Hometown Prime in Sebastopol.

Congratulations to Melvin, and remember you too can be a winner.

Just make your selections and submit prior to 6:oo pm on Friday to be eligible. Picks for this season’s final week are available here.

Remember to play each week because the person who guesses the most games correctly for the season will win the grand prize of a Bayou Classic Ceramic Grill from Ozark Ag Supply in Carthage… so get your picks in!

It’s Free… It’s Fun… It’s Kick Picks!

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Kicks Picks Week 12 – Make your selections now

Week 12 – Boswell Media Sports Football Broadcast Schedule

Kicks Picks Week 10 Winner Announced

Week 10 – Boswell Media Sports Football Broadcast Schedule

Week 9 Kicks Picks Winner Announced

Kicks Picks Week 8 Winner Announced