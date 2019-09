Leake Academy Rebels Gunner Pickens and Colby Moore were named INSports Player of the week. Jackson Academy topped the Rebels last Friday night. Join us tonight as the Rebels return home to play Lamar Academy. The pregame will air at 6:20pm with kickoff at 7pm.

