Leake Academy Rebels Thomas Cheatham and Gunter Scott were named INSports Player of the week. The Rebels picked up a loss last Friday night against Lamar. The Rebels travel to Flowood to play the Hartfield Academy Hawks tonight. Game time 7pm with our pregame show on the air at 6:20pm.

You can keep up with the Rebels all season long on Kicks 96, Kicks96news.com, and the Kicks 96 app.