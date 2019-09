Leake Academy Rebels Riley Myers and Garrett Martin were named our In Sports players of the week. The Rebels lost 42-28 last Friday night against the Hawks. The Rebels host the Starkville Academy Volunteers tonight. Game time 7pm with our pregame coverage beginning at 6:20pm..

You can keep up with the Rebels all season long on Kicks 96, Kicks96news.com, and the Kicks 96 app.