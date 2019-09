Leake Academy Rebels Wyatt Estep and Jarrett Watkins were named our In Sports players of the week. The Rebels lost by one point last Friday night against the Volunteers. The Rebels host Park Place Christian Academy tonight. Game time 7pm with our pregame coverage beginning at 6:20pm..

