Big Deals!
HomeAttalaLast Time: B-MO in the MO’rning: Why Men Don’t Always Understand Women?

Last Time: B-MO in the MO’rning: Why Men Don’t Always Understand Women?

by
SHARE NOW

Last Time: Throughout recorded time there has always been one mystery that has stumped philosophers, poets and the most brilliant of minds, and that is “Why do men have a hard time understanding women?” Today we took phone calls seeking answers to that very question, and one of the smartest men Brian knows, (Boswell Media CEO) Johnny Boswell shared an answer as well. Tune in “Last Time: B-MO in the MO’rning on the playlist to your right.

Our second question of the day was “What was something you your child did that was wrong, that you thought was funny?” Catch the answers to that question in our Last Time archives by clicking here. Tune in to B-MO in the MO’rning, weekdays from 5 am to 9 am on Kicks 96!

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61560270009982

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Last Time: MYSTERY SOLVED! Do Parents Have Favorite Children?!

Last Time: Choctaw Indian Princess Leilani Elyse Allen Joins B-MO in the MO’rning (Bonus Audio)

Last Time: B-MO in the MO’rning – JAWS Turns 50 and Little White Lies

Last Time: B-MO in the MO’rning – A Dose of Neshoba County Hospitality!

Last Time: B-MO in the MO’rning – B-MO Honors Kosciusko First Responder (audio)

Last Time: BMO in the MO’rnging – Odor in the Court, Paying it Forward and First Rule of Radio (audio)

https://yourbigdeals.bigdealsmedia.net/
https://www.maxxsouth.com/packages?utm_term=maxxsouth%20broadband&utm_campaign=Main+Market+Area&utm_source=adwords&utm_medium=ppc&hsa_acc=6980747738&hsa_cam=342237541&hsa_grp=41156171517&hsa_ad=491681585945&hsa_src=g&hsa_tgt=kwd-316196918131&hsa_kw=maxxsouth%20broadband&hsa_mt=b&hsa_net=adwords&hsa_ver=3&gad_source=1&gclid=EAIaIQobChMI2r-hqq77jAMVX0T_AR2QYzhqEAAYASAAEgJtHfD_BwE