Leake Academy AAAA basketball tournament schedule

The brackets for this week’s District 2 AAAA basketball tournament has been set .

The tournament will be played at Lamar School in Meridian on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday.

Leake Academy Boys will play Tuesday night against East Rankin in the last game of the first round scheduled at 7:45. If the Rebels win that game they will meet top seeded Heritage Academy on Thursday at 5:15.

The Leake Lady Rebels are the number one seed and will have a first round bye. Their first action in the tourney will be Thursday at 4:00. They will meet the winner of the Lamar/ East Rankin game.

Consolation games begin at 3:00 on Saturday with four girls and four boys teams advancing to the North AAAA which will be held at Magnolia Heights Academy in Senatobia starting on February 11th.

Follow all Leake Academy tournament action which will be broadcast on Boswell Media Sports with games on Cruisin98 (98.3) or Kicks96( 96.7).