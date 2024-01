Update: Monday’s Leake Academy basketball games have been cancelled.

The Leake Academy boys and girls basketball games today at East Central Community College have been moved up due to the possibility of winter weather.

The girls game will now be played at 1:00 pm with the boys game to follow at 2:30.

Both teams will face off against Southeast Lauderdale.

Due to the schedule change, and for additional travel safety reasons, Boswell Media Sports will not be broadcasting the games.