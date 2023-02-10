Leake Academy Basketball Girls and Boys Lose in Playoffs

The Leake Academy Rebels traveled to Simpson Academy in Mendenhall Friday afternoon to play Pillow Academy of Greenwood in the 5A North State Semifinals.

Holding even, the first quarter ended 7 all. In the second and third quarters, the Mustangs pulled away and were ahead 36-27 going into the fourth quarter. Continuing their command of the game, the Mustangs defeated the Lady Rebels with a final score of 55-43.

The Lady Rebels will play their consolation game at 11 a.m. Saturday morning against Heritage Academy.

In the boys’ game, the Rebels played the Chiefs of Magnolia Heights, out of Senatobia. Holding it fairly close, the Rebels trailed the Chiefs 17-11 after the first quarter and 28-24 at the half.

The Rebels took the lead, 37-34 after three. The fourth quarter was a real nail biter with score staying within three points either way. But the Chiefs triumphed in the end, 48-45.

The boys will play their consolation game Saturday at 2:15 p.m.