Leake Academy basketball to begin postseason play Thursday

The Leake Academy boys and girls basketball teams will begin postseason play this week.

The teams will both compete in the Region 2-5A District Tournament hosted by Simpson Academy.

Both teams earned first round byes due to finishing second in the the regular season.

The girls team will play the winner of Simpson Academy vs Park Place on Thursday, Feb. 1 at 6:30.

The boys team will face the winner of Wayne Academy and Lamar School Thursday, Feb. 1 at 5:15.

You can see the complete brackets for both teams below.