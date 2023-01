Leake Academy's Morgan Freeny works against a Jackson Prep defender in the 2022 MAIS Overall Tournament at Mississippi College. Photo: Rick Guy - Boswell Media Sports.

Leake Academy’s Morgan Freeny has been named an Athlete of the Week finalist by The Clarion-Ledger.

Freeny earned the honor for her performance in the Jan. 10 game against Park Place Christian where she had 16 points, three assists and two rebounds, leading the Lady Rebels to a 61-27 win.

Freeny has helped lead the Lady Rebels to a 28-2 record.

