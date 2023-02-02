Leake Academy Play Their Hearts Out in Semi-Final Games

Following the spectacular win by the Lady Rebels in their own semi-final game, the Leake Academy Rebels boys’ team also played the Lamar School Raiders in the District 2-5A Semi-Finals at East Rankin Academy in Pelahatchie.

The Raiders led 14-11 at the end of the first quarter. Trailing as much as 10 in the second quarter, the Rebels came back at the buzzer and tied the game at 28 all going into halftime.

The third quarter finished 42-39, Rebels ahead. Extending their lead, the Rebels came up on top with a final score of 58-47.

CONGRATULATIONS, LEAKE ACADEMY!!! Both the girl’s and boys’ teams will play for the championships on Saturday. Join us here at Boswell Media on Cruisin’ 98 with the girls’ tip off scheduled for 2:30 and the boys’ for 4:00. The pre-game show starts shortly before tip off. See you, then!