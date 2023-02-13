Leake Academy Rebels and Rebelettes to play in 5A State Tournament

The Leake Academy Rebels and Rebelettes will play this week in the MAIA 5A State Basketball Tournament.

That tournament is being played at Pillow Academy in Greenwood.

The Lady Rebels enter the tournament as the #3 seed from the north. They will face off against Copiah Academy, the #2 seed from that south.

That game is scheduled for a 5:15 tip off Tuesday, Feb. 14

The Rebels will be the North’s #4 seed in the tournament. They will face the south’s #1 seed Oak Forest Tuesday, Feb. 14 at 4:00 pm.

The brackets for each team can be see below.

Boswell Media Sports will provide radio and online coverage of Leake Academy basketball throughout the playoffs.

Games can be heard on Cruisin’ 98.3, the Cruisin 98 streams/app, and on the Boswell Media Sports YouTube channel.