Leake Academy has released its 2023 football schedule.

The schedule includes non-district games against Jackson Academy, Starkville Academy, Bayou Academy, Union High School, Heritage Academy, and Pillow Academy.

Following this year’s reclassification, Leake Academy remains in MAIS Region 2-5A.

District games for the Rebels will be at Copiah Academy, at East Rankin, vs Lamar School, and at Simpson Academy.

The first game of the season is set for Friday, Aug. 18 vs Jackson Academy in Madden.