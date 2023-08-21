Leake Academy vs Starkville Academy start time delayed due to heat

HomeLeakeLeake Academy vs Starkville Academy start time delayed due to heat

The start time for Leake Academy’s football game this Friday night vs Starkville Academy has been delayed due to heat.

The game will be pushed back 30 minutes for a 7:30 pm start.

Record breaking heat is expected to impact the entire state of Mississippi throughout the week.

Temperatures in Starkville Friday are forecasted to get as high as 102.

Boswell Media Sports will provide coverage of the game Friday on Cruisin’ 98.3 and the Boswell Media Sports YouTube channel.

Broadcast Details

Leake Academy at Starkville Academy

