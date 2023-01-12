Leake Academy’s Miriam Prince named McDonald’s All-American Nominee

Leake Academy basketball star Miriam Prince is a McDonald’s All-American nominee.

Prince is one of just five female players from Mississippi named to the list.

One of the greatest statistical Leake Academy players ever, Prince has helped lead the Lady Rebels to three 5A State Championships and 1 MAIS Overall Championship.

Additional accolades for the senior include being named to The Clarion-Ledger’s Dandy Dozen and earning MAIS 5A Player of the Year honors.

During the 2022 season, Prince became just the 8th Leake Academy player in history to score over 2,000 points.

A total of 722 players from 44 states and the District of Columbia were named McDonald’s All-American nominees. Those who are named to the All-American teams will play in the organization’s annual all-star game this March in Houston, TX.

“Providing a national platform to elevate and honor these players is what the McDonald’s All American Games is all about,” said Joe Wootten, McDonald’s All American Games Selection Committee Chairman. “We’ve been doing this for over four decades and have seen some truly amazing kids come through this iconic program. That’s why this moment is so special…the history, prestige and all that comes with it. These players are joining a long list of icons to be named nominees to the Games and it’s something that will never be taken away.”

Notable players who have been named McDonald’s All-Americans include Shaquille O’Neal, Candace Parker, Kobe Bryant, and A’ja Wilson.

“Becoming a McDonald’s All American Games nominee is bigger than one person – it’s about representing your family, friends, school and community on the national stage and doing so with pride of what you earned and respect for those that have paved the way,” said Vicki Chancellor, Atlanta-based McDonald’s Owner/Operator and Chair, McDonald’s USA Franchisee Marketing Committee. “On behalf of McDonald’s, we’re so proud of every nominee and know how much hard work went into this achievement. It’s important we take a moment to highlight the achievements of these athletes from across the country and celebrate their new status as a McDonald’s All American nominee.”

The complete list of nominees can be found here.