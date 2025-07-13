Big Deals!
More Drug Trafficking and DUIs in Leake and Attala

More Drug Trafficking and DUIs in Leake and Attala

CENIKA BLACK, 42, of Philadelphia, Trafficking in Controlled Substances, PPD.  Bond N/A.

SHANNON C CLEMONS, 40, of Carthage, Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, No Child Restraint Device, Improper Equipment, No Insurance, No Tag, CPD.  Bond $498, $$0, $163, $238, $438, $319.25.

EUGENE FORD, 25, of Tchula, DUI – 1st, No Insurance, LCSO.  Bond $1,000, $500.

KEEGAN D KEYS, 30, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, No Tag, Open Container, CPD.  Bond $1,351, $246, $389.25.

NORMAN MOORE, 63, of Philadelphia, Transfer / Distribution / Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Sell, Hold for Other Agency, PPD.  Bond N/A, N/A.

BILLY L PICARD, 45, of Newton, Trespass after Notice of Non-Permission, Hold for Other Agency, Possession of Paraphernalia, LCSO.  Bond $0, N/A, $0.

BRYAN SIMS, 40, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, PPD.  Bond $20,000.

AMOS THAMES, 33, of Choctaw, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, PPD.  Bond N/A, $1,500.

JEFFEREY R WELLS, 31, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Bench Warrant – Philadelphia Municipal Court, PPD.  Bond $10,000, N/A.

NATASHA L WILSON, 35, of Kosciusko, DUI – 1st, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, KPD.  Bond $1,800, N/A, $2,400, $1,400.

