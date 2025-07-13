More Drug Trafficking and DUIs in Leake and Attala

CENIKA BLACK, 42, of Philadelphia, Trafficking in Controlled Substances, PPD. Bond N/A.

SHANNON C CLEMONS, 40, of Carthage, Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, No Child Restraint Device, Improper Equipment, No Insurance, No Tag, CPD. Bond $498, $$0, $163, $238, $438, $319.25.

EUGENE FORD, 25, of Tchula, DUI – 1st, No Insurance, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $500.

KEEGAN D KEYS, 30, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, No Tag, Open Container, CPD. Bond $1,351, $246, $389.25.

NORMAN MOORE, 63, of Philadelphia, Transfer / Distribution / Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Sell, Hold for Other Agency, PPD. Bond N/A, N/A.

BILLY L PICARD, 45, of Newton, Trespass after Notice of Non-Permission, Hold for Other Agency, Possession of Paraphernalia, LCSO. Bond $0, N/A, $0.

BRYAN SIMS, 40, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, PPD. Bond $20,000.

AMOS THAMES, 33, of Choctaw, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, PPD. Bond N/A, $1,500.

JEFFEREY R WELLS, 31, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Bench Warrant – Philadelphia Municipal Court, PPD. Bond $10,000, N/A.

NATASHA L WILSON, 35, of Kosciusko, DUI – 1st, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, KPD. Bond $1,800, N/A, $2,400, $1,400.