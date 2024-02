The Leake Central Gators boy soccer team has advanced to the quarterfinals MHSAA 4A State Playoffs.

A 4-3 win over Itawamba AHS Tuesday night punched the Gators’ ticket to the next round.

The team will face North Pontotoc Saturday, Feb. 10 at 5:00 pm for an opportunity to advance to the North State Championship Game.

*Photo submitted by Janet Golden.