Leake Central VS Leake County

(41-0) Leake Central

In the first quarter Leake Central scored the first touchdown of the game with no extra point making the score 6-0, no more touchdowns were made in that quarter. In the second quarter Leake Central scored three more times making the score 27-0, Leake County still scoring nothing. Going into the third quarter Leake Central scored two more times making the score 41-o, Leake county still not scoring one touchdown. In the fourth quarter Leake Central did not score anymore touchdowns along with Leake County not scoring anything, making the final score 41-0.