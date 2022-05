The Leake County Extension Service is hosting an “Adults in Training” day-camp. These camps will be every Thursday in June beginning on June 2nd and are open to youths, ages 14-18. The cost is $30 per participant.

These camps will cover everything from basic home and auto maintenance, becoming community leaders, filling out resumes, balancing financial accounts and so much more.

For more information and to pre-register for the day-camps, call Toni at 601-267-8036.