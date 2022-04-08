HomeLeakeLeake County Gets Two Little Free Libraries

Leake County Gets Two Little Free Libraries

by

There is now a Little Free Library located in both Carthage and Walnut Grove! The Walnut Grove Little Free Library is located at Roux Field behind Town Hall. It’s near the Market Café Playground and Walnut Grove Farmers Market Pavilion. The Carthage Little Free Library is located at McMillian Park near the Community house.

From littlefreelibrary.org,

“We are facing a growing literacy crisis. Today in the United States, more than 30 million adults cannot read or write above a third-grade level. Studies have repeatedly shown that books in the hands of children have a meaningful impact on improving literacy. The more books in or near the home, the more likely a child will learn and love to read. But two out of three children living in poverty have no books to call their own.”

The Little Free Libraries were provided by Mid-MS Regional Library System and Carthage-Leake County Library/Walnut Grove Public Library. Little Free Library book-sharing boxes are open seven days a week, 24 hours a day and are freely accessible to all. You can take a book or leave a book for others to discover.

Walnut Grove Little Free Library
*photo from Walnut Grove Public Library*
Carthage Little Free Library
*photo from Carthage-Leake County Library*

