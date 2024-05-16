Leake County Investigator Jerry Horn Receives Top Cop Award from Central Mississippi Crime Stoppers

Investigator Jerry Horn was honored with the Top Cop Award on Tuesday, May 14, 2024 by the Central Mississippi Crime Stoppers.
The organization serves 10 counties in Central MS, including Attala, Copiah, Hinds, Leake, Madison, Rankin, Scott, Simpson, Smith, and Warren.
Investigator Horn was nominated by his peers and won the award in Leake County.
1 comment
SteveMay 16, 2024 at 1:16 pm
Deputy Horn is a great asset to the citizens of Leake County and the Sheriff’s Office. Always friendly, helpful, and informative. Thank you for your service Deputy Horn, we need more like you.