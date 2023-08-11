HomeLeakeLeake County MSU Extension Service Upcoming Events

Leake County MSU Extension Service Upcoming Events

The Leake County MSU Extension Office has several events and activities planned for the month of August.

“Sit & Fit” Classes are held weekly by MSU Extension Service Agent Toni Boatner. Anyone is welcome to attend the class on Mondays 9:30-10:30 at the Leake County Extension Office and every Thursday at the Walnut Grove Library.

A Visual Arts Workshop is held monthly and will meet at the extension office on Thursday, August 17th at 3:30 p.m. There is no cost to attend. Please call 601-267-8036 if you plan to attend.

The Garden Club will have its regular monthly meeting on Tuesday, August 22nd at 6:30 at the Leake County MSU Extension Office. Ms. Samantha Lovegood will have a presentation on Fall gardening. All are invited to attend. Please bring a finger food platter. For more information, contact Vicki Ganann at 601-267-8036.

The Leake County Kayak Club’s monthly outing will be at the Pearl River Clean Sweep on Saturday, August 26th at 8 a.m.  Anyone interested in taking part, call the Leake County MSU Extension Office at 601-267-8036 for more information and to sign-up. You will need to let them know if you have your own kayak or if you will need one provided.

