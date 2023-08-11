Leake County MSU Extension Service Upcoming Events

The Leake County MSU Extension Office has several events and activities planned for the month of August.

“Sit & Fit” Classes are held weekly by MSU Extension Service Agent Toni Boatner. Anyone is welcome to attend the class on Mondays 9:30-10:30 at the Leake County Extension Office and every Thursday at the Walnut Grove Library.

A Visual Arts Workshop is held monthly and will meet at the extension office on Thursday, August 17th at 3:30 p.m. There is no cost to attend. Please call 601-267-8036 if you plan to attend.

The Garden Club will have its regular monthly meeting on Tuesday, August 22nd at 6:30 at the Leake County MSU Extension Office. Ms. Samantha Lovegood will have a presentation on Fall gardening. All are invited to attend. Please bring a finger food platter. For more information, contact Vicki Ganann at 601-267-8036.

The Leake County Kayak Club’s monthly outing will be at the Pearl River Clean Sweep on Saturday, August 26th at 8 a.m. Anyone interested in taking part, call the Leake County MSU Extension Office at 601-267-8036 for more information and to sign-up. You will need to let them know if you have your own kayak or if you will need one provided.