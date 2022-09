Leake County School District & Law Enforcement will be practicing drills beginning today.

From City of Walnut Grove:

“Do not be alarmed. It’s only a drill.

Today, on Leake County campus at Walnut Grove, Leake County School District and Law Enforcement will be conducting a Crisis Management Drill: Active Shooter.

In the upcoming days. LCSD will have certain drills that will require students to be temporarily outside or temporarily on lock down. Please be patient during these drills.”