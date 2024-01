Due to inclement weather, we are under a winter storm warning.

After consultation with the Emergency Management officials, all schools and offices in Leake County School District (LCSD) will be closed Tuesday, January 16, 2024. There will be a 2-hour delayed start on Wednesday, January 17, 2024.

Please note that all activities will be canceled for Tuesday, January 16, 2024.

Stay warm and safe, Gators!

Submitted by Caleb Thompson.