Leake County Schools Closed Next Week March 23rd-27th

Leake County – Leake County Schools are closed again next week due to the Coronavirus Pandemic. “In agreement with The Leake County School District Board of Education, we believe that it is in the best interest of the district and our community to close the schools for the week of March 23rd – 27th, 2020. The safety and overall well-being of our students is always our top priority,” says Leake County School Superintendent Yvette Young. She also said that administrators and teachers are working to provide creative ways to meet the academic needs of the students. Further School closings will be determined as mandated.