Leake County Sheriff’s Office Searching for Multiple Stolen Vehicles

The Leake County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in finding two stolen vehicles, a 2019 Can-Am Renegade ATV and a 1978 Honda 750 motorcycle.

The ATV (pictured) was stolen from the location of a party on Bernard Denson Rd. in the Lena community near Scott County on the evening of Saturday, May 27th.

The motorcycle was stolen from a residence on Hwy. 25 near Utah Rd. in the early morning hours of Thursday, June 1st. It is described as being black with pin stripes on the gas tank and a scratch on the right side of the gas tank.

If anyone has any information regarding these stolen vehicles, please notify the Leake County Sheriff’s Office by calling 601-267-7361.