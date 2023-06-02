Leake County Sheriff’s Office Searching for Multiple Stolen Vehicles

HomeLeakeLeake County Sheriff’s Office Searching for Multiple Stolen Vehicles

The Leake County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in finding two stolen vehicles, a 2019 Can-Am Renegade ATV and a 1978 Honda 750 motorcycle.

The ATV (pictured) was stolen from the location of a party on Bernard Denson Rd. in the Lena community near Scott County on the evening of Saturday, May 27th.

The motorcycle was stolen from a residence on Hwy. 25 near Utah Rd. in the early morning hours of Thursday, June 1st. It is described as being black with pin stripes on the gas tank and a scratch on the right side of the gas tank.

If anyone has any information regarding these stolen vehicles, please notify the Leake County Sheriff’s Office by calling 601-267-7361.

