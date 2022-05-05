HomeLeakeLeake Deputies Notified of Vandalism Near Madden

Leake Deputies Notified of Vandalism Near Madden

by

Thursday, May 5th, 2022

9:09 a.m. – Leake County Deputies came upon a tree down across HWY 500 near Storm Road in the Lena area. Deputies removed the tree from the roadway.

10:58 a.m. – Leake County Deputies responded to reports of 2 suspicious males on Roberts Road in the Singleton area.

1:25 p.m. – Leake County Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Conway Road regarding a domestic disturbance that occurred there.

2:11 p.m. – Leake County Deputies responded to a call about vandalism at a residence on Springfield Road near the Madden area.

Submit a Comment

Related Articles

Felony Child Abuse and Multiple Burglary Arrests in Leake and Attala

A Crash on HWY 35 and Several Disturbances Kept Leake Deputies Busy Today

Suspicious Vehicles and People Fighting in Leake on Tuesday

Leake Deputies Make an Arrest While at a Disturbance Call

Burglary, Grand Larceny, and Assault in Attala and Leake Arrests

UPDATED – Rollover Accident in Leake County

© Copyright 2022, Kicks96News.com by Boswell Media. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Skyrocket Radio.
Weather information provided by Weatherology.