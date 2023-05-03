Legendary Philadelphia running back to be inducted into National High School Football HOF

Legendary running back Marcus Dupree will be inducted into the inaugural class of the National High School Football Hall of Fame.

The former Philadelphia Tornado posted the announcement to his Twitter page Tuesday afternoon.

After finishing his high school career with 7,355 rushing yards and 87 touchdowns, which broke a record held by Herschel Walker, Dupree was one of the most highly recruited high school players in the country in the early 1980s.

His recruitment was the subject of a book, “The Courting of Marcus Dupree,” written by Mississippi author Willie Morris.

Eventually, Dupree signed to play for the Oklahoma Sooners where he helped lead the team to an appearance in the Fiesta Bowl his freshman season.

After leaving Oklahoma in his sophomore season, Dupree signed with the New Orleans Breakers of the USFL.

A knee injury in his second season with the Breakers in 1985 would ultimately take Dupree out of football for five years.

However, he would make his return to the sport by signing with the Los Angeles Rams for the 1990 and 1991 seasons.

Several other notable names in football have been announced as candidates for the inaugural class of inductees, including Archie Manning, Peyton Manning, Eli Manning, Randy Moss, Earl Campbell, Deion Sanders, Emmitt Smith, Barry Sanders, and Jim Brown.

The induction ceremony will take place in Canton, OH Sunday, July 30.

More information on the induction ceremony can be found at nhsfootballhof.com.