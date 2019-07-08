Lena Volunteer Fire Department hosts “Lena Family Fun” Day

The Lena Volunteer Fire Department is hosting “Lena Family Fun” Day on Saturday, July 13 starting at 10:30 am in downtown Lena. There will be a car show, fun walk, horse rides, corn hole throw, entertainment, food and much more. EMS and emergency crew will be on hand with the fire truck, ambulance and helicopter. Mississippi Blood Services will be taking blood donations. All money raised will go toward the Lena Volunteer Fire Department. For questions contact James (662) 420-2337 or Tammy (662) 209-1628