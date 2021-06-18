Love Outloud Neshoba starts Monday. Many service projects have been scheduled throughout the week. And there are still opportunities to serve. Donations are still being accepted as well. If you’re interested in volunteering, go to the Neshoba Baptist Association Building on June 21 at 8 a.m. to sign up for a ministry site. Love Outloud Neshoba volunteer projects will run June 21-25 from 8:00am until 12 Noon. Each day there will be opportunities to participate by praying and volunteering for the community.

