Many Drug Possession Charges, Including Intent to Distribute, in Neshoba County

JARIS KASHON HUNT, 21, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

RANDALL JOE JAMES, 31, of Union, DUI – 1st, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $0, $1,000.

 

KENNETH RAY KENNEDY, 69, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear X 3, NCSO.  Bond $0 X 3.

 

CHRISTOPHER JACKSON KENT JR, 30, of Senatobia, Hold – Circuit Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

KENDRICK D LEE, 36, of Philadelphia, Felony DUI, NCSO.  Bond $5,000.

 

JUSTIN MASSEY, 36, of Philadelphia, DUI – Test Refusal, Possession of Marijuana, Expired Tag, Seat Belt Violation, No Proof of Insurance, NCSO.  Bond $1,500, $1,000, $400, $60, $800.

 

CEDRIC D MCGRAW, 47, of Preston, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Carrying a Concealed Weapon, Possession with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, NCSO.  Bond $0, $1,000, $600, $50,000, $10,000.

 

BRANDON HEATH MCMILLAN, 33, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear X 2, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $0 X 2, $0.

 

BRADIE AMAN MCNEIL, 40, of Louisville, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance X 2, DUI – 1st, NCSO.  Bond $5000 X 2, $1,500.

 

ANNIE MICHELLE MILLER, 30, of Murfreesboro, TN, Serving Sentence, NCSO.  Bond $0.

