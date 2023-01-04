Many Fallen Trees Due to Storm in Leake

Tuesday January, 3, 2022

3:03 p.m. – Leake Deputies, EMS, and Edinburg Volunteer Fire Dept were dispatched to Mars Hill Rd when dispatchers received an alert from an iPhone about a possible crash. Dispatchers were able to get in touch with the owner of the iPhone who let them know that the phone fell off of their vehicle and got run over, causing the alert.

6:15 p.m. – Leake Deputies, firefighters , and MDOT were alerted to a tree down on Hwy 13 near Rising Chapel M.B. Church in the Lena area.

10:18 p.m. – Thomastown Fire Dept and Leake Deputies were notified of a fallen tree blocking the entire roadway on Hwy 429 near O V Wilders Rd.

10:34 p.m. – Barnes Volunteer Fire Dept responded to reports of a large tree blocking the roadway on Mt Charity Rd near Spinout Rd.

10:36 p.m. – Carthage Fire Dept and Volunteers were called to Conway Rd to clear a fallen tree that was blocking the roadway.

11:02 p.m. – Leake County Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Sistrunk Ln regarding a domestic disturbance. One person was taken into custody.