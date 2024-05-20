MBI Investigates After Leake Inmate Dies

The death of a Carthage man at the Leake County Correctional Facility is under investigation. Roderick Cooks, 45, became unresponsive after being pulled over on Highway 488 near Freeny and arrested for careless driving and possession of drug paraphernalia last Friday. Sheriff Randy Atkinson says Cooks had a bag of what appeared to be drugs, possibly meth, in his mouth as he was being searched at the jail and refused to spit it out. The sheriff says, later, Cooks was being monitored in a holding cell when booking officers and a nurse noticed a problem—and despite the efforts of jail personnel and EMS who were called to scene, Cooks could not be revived. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is now in charge of the case. The State Crime Lab is testing the possible drugs that were found and will try to determine a cause of death.
Annette GrayMay 20, 2024 at 5:18 pm
Roderick Cooks got pulled over at approximately 7:23 Friday morning, got a ticket for careless driving and ended up in jail and dead (make this make sense). Around 4pm I, Annette Gray, his mother was told he died. I asked if I could see my child and was told that I WAS NOT ALLOWED TO SEE HIM! EVERYONE IN CARTHAGE WAS AWARE OF WHAT HAPPENED TO MY CHILD BUT ME!!!
CynthiaMay 21, 2024 at 12:49 am
I am so sorry for your loss Ma’am. Things definitely should have been handled better than they were. They should have let you know almost immediately after his death and not wait until later that afternoon.
Susan AlexanderMay 20, 2024 at 8:31 pm
So sad. People get desperate when things start catching up with them. Now, he’s made a fatal mistake. Someone lost their son, brother, father, someone that was most likely very loved and cared for. Even tho he messed up, he can’t recover from this one. Prayers to his friends and family, and condolences to all those that Loved him .. Prayers for everybody affected by this tragedy, the staff at the prison, everybody. I can’t see anybody that this won’t touch, in one way or another.
ThomasMay 21, 2024 at 3:25 pm
This nation is coming to ruins, police job is to protect and serve not disrupt and add kaos to a already messed up situation, people are scared of the police, look at what’s been going on, until it happens to you, , shut up
Jennifer MartinMay 21, 2024 at 11:41 am
@Annette Gray
I am so sorry for your loss. I know it’s not much, but sending your family prayers & hopefully y’all will get some honest closure.
HenryMay 21, 2024 at 5:52 pm
I am so sorry for your loss. Even if he had what appeared to be drugs in his mouth by law enforcement and did not spit it out, it should have been assumed he swallowed it, and he should immediately, not later, been transported to the hospital for care.
Glory TownsendMay 21, 2024 at 7:36 pm
If he became unresponsive when they stop him why he wasn’t taken to the hospital. SMH Mississippi . Shame on y’all